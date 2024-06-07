Blooming with ideas to bring peace and cohesion for all of Leeton

A strong sense of community and supporting each other were two key themes that shone through during "peace workshops" in Leeton.
The rescheduled Positive Peace Workshops were held in Leeton over three nights recently, with students through to young adults participating.
The majority of participants were of a Pacific Island or Papua New Guinea background, with their cultural values shining in the ideas presented and constructed during the event.
The aim of the event was to address the shared features of marginalisation and empowerment across groups, addressing the enculturated discrimination, and the need to support the development of young people's agency.
It also aimed to foster cultural safety and respect within and between groups, working to ensure that cultural identity is acknowledged by wider society.
Facilitators from the Western Sydney University (WSU) and the Institute for Economics and Peace were on hand to lead the participants.
The idea was by the end of the three nights there would be a plan in place to start a social enterprise project here in Leeton thanks to funding from WSU.
The group considered several initiatives, including a cleaning service for those on the NDIS or disadvantaged members living in the community, a cultural festival and a service that would provide services like lawn mowing, odd repairs and other areas where people need help.
With a budget being prepared, each of the ideas may become fused into one to try and help as many community members as possible.
WSU School of Social Sciences associate lecturer, Dr Erika Smith, said the group wanted to give back in a real way.
"It's all about bringing the community together," she said.
"Everyone was so enthusiastic."
With the idea of building social cohesion in the community, each of the ideas presented have potential to make an impact here in Leeton.
Institute for Economics and Peace project manager Rebecca Pursche said a key message emphasised during the workshop by participants was "no should be left behind".
"They were very mindful of the community and making sure everyone is treated with the same kindness, respect and empathy," she said.
Institute for Economics and Peace partnership development manager Patricia Garcia said a sense of community and caring for others shone through.
"That was really well displayed in the way the participants thought about what sort of things they could be doing in terms of projects ... all of their ideas were about how we can improve services that are provided or what can be done to help more vulnerable members of the community," she said.
