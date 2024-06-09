Special award comes as a shock for Leeton's Margaret Sands

When Margaret Sands heard she would be receiving a King's Birthday Honour - the news came as a shock.
Mrs Sands, who has lived in the shire her entire life, has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for her "service to the community of Leeton".
Her initial reaction was one of disbelief, humbly saying "surely there is someone else they can give this to".
While Mrs Sands believes there are many others in the community deserving of such an honour, there is no doubting she has earned the accolade.
The Medal of the Order of Australia is awarded for "service worthy of particular recognition". Recipients of the Order of Australia are from many fields and all walks of life.
Mrs Sands has been recognised for her decades of service to the Leeton community, most particularly through her involvement with the Roxy Theatre.
"I really don't feel worthy of this, but I am so honoured," Mrs Sands said.
"It's terribly overwhelming. I just love Leeton and I love the Roxy.
"Always a team effort, I share this award with those many benevolent citizens, who in part years, gifted their determination to save our Roxy.
"It has been my salvation over the years."
Mrs Sands and her late husband John were members of the Leeton Eisteddfod Committee for many years in the organ section of the music discipline, something she continued on with after his passing.
The eisteddfod and the theatre are intrinsically tied together, with Mrs Sands devoting a large chunk of her life to the Roxy's success both past, present and, now, into the future.
"After John died, the Roxy was my salvation," Mrs Sands said.
Behind her family, the Roxy has always been one of the great loves of her life.
Mrs Sands has even written a book about the "grand old lady" titled Up in Lights: 80 Years of Leeton's Roxy Community Theatre in 2010 and she was a vital component of the "Save our Roxy" campaign.
"I remember going to the Roxy with my parents as a child ... what everyone has to understand is it has played such a huge role in the community over the years," Mrs Sands said.
"For some people it was the only source of information during World War II, for others it was the place they watched a movie for the first time or had their first kiss.
"It's iconic to Leeton and I have loved every moment of my involvement."
Mrs Sands has also been part of various other community, church and school groups over the years.
An expert in the theatre, Mrs Sands has on occasion been invited to speak all about the heritage-listed building at conferences in places such as Sydney, always using the chance to give the building and Leeton a plug on the big stage.
Her passion for the Roxy is more than just a hobby, it is something that means more to Mrs Sands than most can comprehend.
"Appreciation is extended to those who gave of their time and expertise, made a generous donation or, simply, shared the Roxy passion," Mrs Sands said.
"Your endeavour has carried us to this day.
"Forever a 'bravo' to entrepreneur George Conson for his visionary insight to shape, in 1930, a 'palace of dreams' for Leeton town. In doing so, creating a welcoming sanctuary for our community."
Mrs Sands also reminded the community and the generations coming through that buildings such as the Roxy directly influence how people live their lives, their social values and the importance of an appreciation of the arts.
She thanked the community and those involved with the Roxy Theatre over the years, paying tribute to them through the awarding of the King's Birthday Honour.
"I wish to say thank you to each and every one of you," she said. "Your friendship, together with the valued privilege of being a part of those wonderful Roxy years is everlasting."
Mrs Sands also thanked her children - Andrew and Steph - for all of their support over the years.
