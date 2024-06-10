Creative Connection Riverina encourages members to delve deep

Wellbeing and belonging remains the intention of Creative Connection Riverina Inc (CCR).
CCR aims to mentor and encourage members to take on various aspects of creative development, performance and theatre production.
With this in mind one young member took on the challenge, sending an invitation to the community to participate in the 2024 production of Read and Feed.
The result was an enthusiastic cast and crew ranging in age groups.
Rehearsing and performing together nurtured fun and friendship as our young director and producer built her skills and flourished with confidence.
The outcome was a well-supported performance that was enjoyed by the community with resounding applause.
CCR enjoys collaborative relationships to pave the way for richer community engagement and it is with venue sponsorship from the Leeton Hydro Hotel that makes our Read and Feed events possible.
CCR encourages a creative and safe space where members are able to put forward ideas, improve their communications skills, understand community and develop empathy as they bring stories to life.
While CCR remains amateur in its status, many members are inspirational and experienced artists, musicians, writers and vocalists that welcome new members to a place to create and perform together.
Currently, members are working on their latest production for the Australian Art Deco performance in July.
The 1944 radio drama, Lies and Spies in Masterful Disguise is a locally written and performed, must-see event.
Get your tickets at leetonartdecofestival.com.au/art-deco-festival-tickets/.
CCR can be contacted at creativeconnectionriverina@gmail.com.
