O'Leary wins Leeton squash cliff-hanger

The match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition was a gripping contest between Brian O'Leary and David Cross.
O'Leary won a cliff-hanger 11-7, 11-13, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9.
Little separated Zac Fairweather and Sean Ryan in Monday's competition. They normally go to five games and, this match was no exception, with Fairweather finishing strongly to claim victory 6-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6.
Aimon Doyle is improving quickly and he had a 3-1 victory over Trinity Patten-Taylor in a close contest.
Brodie Lashbrook beat Will Nardi 3-1 and Callum Sheldrick won the fourth game 14-12 to defeat Simone Bruno.
Victories were recorded by Alec Tait, Anthony Iannelli, Chevaughn Moore, Cadell Thompson and Isabel Thompson.
On Tuesday Brad Woolner had to work hard to overcome Declan Ryan 11-6, 8-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-3 and Jack Miller edged out Finley Sales in another five game match.
In matches decided by a 3-1 margin, Ian Peacock beat Nicole Onwuekwe, Marni Cunningham downed Chris Tolland, Macauley Harrison finished well to overcome Maanu Alexander, Subash Wijesiri defeated Will Gray-Mills and Anton Taylor beat Brendon Looby.
Naomi Rawle had a successful night with victories against Adele Thompson and Joanne Peacock.
Other matches had wins to Jacob Harrison, Erin Draper and Chevaughn Moore.
In Wednesday's competition, Maanu Alexander playing left handed won a see-sawing match 3-2 over Simon Jackson 11-9, 9-11, 13-15, 11-9, 11-8.
Two of the clubs promising juniors Jack Rawle and Rose Looby played an entertaining match with Rawle winning 3-2.
Brendon Looby finished strongly to score a 3-2 win over Lizette Taylor, Zac Fairweather chalked up his second win for the week with a 3-2 win against Brodie Lashbrook and Monique Looby defeated John Saddler 3-1.
Madeleine Glenn had a good night winning matches against Xavier Stanton and Jodi McInerney.
In other matches, victories went to Brent Lister, Carol Davidson, Col Thompson and Jason Curry.
Entries are being taken at the Soldiers Club for the next competition which starts on June 24. Entries close on Wednesday, June 12.
