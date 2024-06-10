Leeton equestrian coach to take to the big stage

Leeton equestrian coach Sarah Venamore has been selected to lead special training sessions at a world-renowned event in Melbourne later this year.
Venamore, who owns and operates Equiste in Leeton, will be leading two training sessions at Equitana in Melbourne in November.
Equitana is held over four days and is an event where the equestrian community comes together for a unique celebration showcasing all the equestrian disciplines, products, international stars presenting masterclasses and a world-class education program.
Venamore's sessions will focus on how trainers can best lead group lessons.
"Not many people are confident in teaching group lessons, which is something I do pretty much for a living," she said.
"I'm on the (Pony Club of Australia) national coaching committee and on the Equestrian Australia state coaching committee, so I'm quite heavily involved in the coaching side of things.
"I'm a state pony club dressage coach as well, so I'm regularly going around teaching lessons. There's definitely a need for it when it comes to group lessons, people do struggle with it.
"I think the more we can teach people in groups, the more we can hopefully have more people taking up the sport as well."
As part of the two sessions she will lead, Venamore has selected six students to participate while trainers from across the country and world watch on to learn the techniques.
The students will be from Leeton, Cobar, Condobolin and Harden.
"They are different ages, with different backgrounds and skills ... I want to be able to show you can teach this entire group of people in one lesson and this is how you do it," Venamore said.
"Equitana is a pretty big deal. People come from all over to participate.
"It's exciting to be able to lead these sessions. When I first wrote my books I went down with a stand to sell the books and promote how to teach group lessons."
The group is now busily working on the sessions before taking them to the big stage. Equitana will be held from November 14 to 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.