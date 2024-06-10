Changing of the guard for popular Leeton charity event

A changing of the guard is taking place for a popular charity event in Leeton.
What has been known in the past as the Friends of Luro and St Vincent de Paul joint charity golf day has now had a change.
With the Friends of Luro organisation recently winding up, the charity golf day has been re-worked.
Many of the organisers remain the same, including Eric Hudson, who has long been involved.
This year's event is being co-ordinated by Rotary, with the Leeton JumpStart Fund to be the beneficiary of the day.
"All of the funds raised will be going to JumpStart," Mr Hudson said.
"Everything else will basically stay the same.
"We'd love as many people as possible to come along and support the event this year."
The charity golf day will take place at the Leeton golf course on Sunday, June 23 and will be a three-person, Ambrose event.
Mr Hudson said several Leeton shire businesses had come on board as sponsors of the day, thanking them for their continued support in 2024.
Leeton JumpStart Fund co-ordinator Lisa Harrison said the day was important for the organisation for several reasons.
"We're really grateful to be part of this event," she said.
"We love getting out in the community and we find days like this one are fantastic.
"It's a fun day and we can show what we love to do and why we love to help people.
"I think on top of that, we're raising awareness, which is just as important."
JumpStart was established in 2003 to assist Leeton shire residents during times of illness, crisis, accident, tragedy or death.
"We're in a bit of a rebuilding phase at the moment, which is really exciting ... we're rebranding, getting a website up and running and we're really trying to have that awareness so people know what we are about and feel comfortable reaching out to us for help," Mrs Harrison said.
The event will be held June 23 with a hearty soup at 10.30am followed by a shotgun start at 11am.
Bookings to participate can be made at the pro shop.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.