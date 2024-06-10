'Uninhabitable': Family home destroyed in afternoon blaze

A Riverina family home has been left in ruins after a fire tore through on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to a home on Bendee Street, Barellan about 2.30pm on Sunday following reports of a structure fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW Duty Commander Matt Hunter said crews assisted the Rural Fire Service in fighting the blaze.
"FRNSW Yenda was alerted to a house on Bendee Street in Barellan, upon arrival a small single storey home was envolved in fire," he said.
"Nearing the end of a job an LPG gas cylinder was damaged and crews remained on scene to vent the cylinder.
"The cause of the fire is undetermined and the home was completely destroyed."
No one was injured during the event.
A spokesperson for NSW RFS Barellan Volunteer Rural Fire Brigade said local crews and residents did all they could to prevent the fire from spreading to other properties while further help arrived.
"Big thanks to Ardlethan, Hanwood and Yenda FRNSW for coming to assist," the spokesperson said.
"Thanks also to NSW Police and Ambulance NSW.
"Unfortunately the house is severely damaged and uninhabitable."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.