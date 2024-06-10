The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Leeton's LGBT Pride group reaches out to Griffith

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
June 10 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

June is LGBT Pride month, and across the country, LGBTQI+ awareness and social groups are organising activities and rallies to promote identity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.