Leeton's LGBT Pride group reaches out to Griffith

June is LGBT Pride month, and across the country, LGBTQI+ awareness and social groups are organising activities and rallies to promote identity.
While Leeton is hosting a range of events, beginning with a screening of Priscilla - Griffith doesn't have any events planned - and is still without any social or support groups for LGBTQI people searching for a community.
Denise McGrath, who chairs Leeton's Rainbow Pride Collective, said that it was a shame that a town as big as Griffith didn't have their own group.
"It's important that we create inclusivity for our rainbow people, we're still marginalised. A lot of people think we're doing okay, but they don't see the bullying and ostracisation that's occurring -often within families," she said.
"We know there's rainbow people everywhere and a percentage that are struggling, I'm not too sure why the majority [in Griffith] are not reaching out."
She emphasised that it was often young people who found themselves struggling with identity and needed a safe space to work through it.
"We still have rainbow kids who have been kicked out of their homes, particularly transgender kids ... If the rainbow youth are getting ostracised from home, which is supposed to be their main support group, it's important that we offer ourselves as a support group," she said.
In 2022, the Griffith LGBT Community facebook page was started in an effort to build up that group - however the group never quite got off the ground.
The original organiser, who no longer lives in Griffith, declined to comment.
When The Area News called the number now listed on the page, the number was connected to a South Australian man who said his friends had put his number on the page as a joke.
Ms McGrath said that the Leeton group was open to all though, and invited any to come along to their monthly coffee and chat meets.
Under 18s are more than welcome, although must have a parent or guardian present - or a letter from said guardian, though Ms McGrath said they were understanding if young people weren't 'out' yet though.
"We have to be careful because not all parents and guardians are supportive ... We insist that people under 18 either get permission from their parents in a letter or a guardian comes along with them but we've all got working with children's checks for those difficult situations."
The Leeton Rainbow Pride Collective can be contacted at leetonrainbowpridecollective@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.