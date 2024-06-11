Three reasons why everyone should take a scroll on Leeton Living

Have you heard about the Leeton Living website?
If your answer is yes, have you logged on to check it out?
If your answer is no, there's no better time to jump on and take a look.
The website was officially launched in 2023 and it is basically the one place residents, visitors and everyone in between can go to gain an overview into life in Leeton.
That includes everything from the businesses located in the shire and where to eat to what community groups call the area home and the events that are held each year.
Leeton Living is a collaboration between Leeton Shire Council, Leeton Connect and the Leeton Business Chamber.
For those who haven't yet taken a scroll through Leeton Living, The Irrigator has compiled three reasons to do so.
Leeton Living provides a space for businesses both small, medium and large to list their service.
There is space for an image, a logo overview, contact details and links to your own website.
It costs nothing to be listed, just a short amount of your time to send the information in, which handily can be done on the Leeton Living website.
Leeton Living provides handy resources to employment agencies located in town which can assist with your search for work.
Leeton Living has information on everything from sporting groups, churches, where to eat and arts and culture to emergency and crisis support, support groups and education.
Even if you have lived in the shire for some time, chances are Leeton Living will have information you may not know about.
Check it out today at leetonliving.com.au.
