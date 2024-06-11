A grade Crows have work to do as they continue to chase second win

Having a consistent side on the court will again be a struggle Leeton-Whitton's A grade side will be forced to contend with this weekend.
The Crows will host the Wagga Tigers at Leeton Showground on Saturday, but will again be without a large cohort of players.
The side has struggled this season to have the same team take to the court each weekend, with many squad members also part of the State League women's basketball competition.
However, coach Katie Graham said the team was focused on the job at hand against the Tigers and remained hopeful they would pick up their second win of the season.
"I'll have to sit down and think about what the side will look like and how we will approach the game," Graham said.
"It's something we're having to deal with this season, but when we are at full strength we are pushing teams.
"Hopefully this weekend we can play well against Wagga and get another win."
The Crows, along with the rest of the competition, come into their games this weekend following a bye for the long weekend.
The netball side trained last Tuesday, but had Thursday off.
This week normal routines resume as the side works to put a game plan in place in their bid to take down the Tigers.
