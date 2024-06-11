How did Leeton drivers fare over the long weekend? Police offer insight

Alleged drunk drivers found themselves on the wrong side of the law in Leeton over the long weekend.
In one case, a 43-year-old Leeton man was stopped by police about 7.55pm on Thursday, June 6 for a roadside breath test in Myall Street.
Police said the driver returned a positive result and was arrested before being taken to Leeton Police Station.
A further breath analysis test returned an alleged result of 0.081.
The man's licence was suspended and he was charged with drive with middle range PCA to appear before Leeton Local Court at a later date.
The following day on Friday, June 7 a 35-year-old Leeton man was behind the wheel of a silver Toyota Kluger on Grevillia Street when he too was stopped for a roadside breath test around 8pm.
Police allege a positive result was registered before a further reading of 0.113 was returned after the man was arrested and taken to Leeton Police Station.
The man had his licence suspended and he too will front Leeton Local Court at a later date after being charge with driving with a mid-range PCA.
In a separate incident, a man already barred from driving was allegedly found to be doing just that on Saturday, June 8.
Police stopped a 59-year-old Leeton man who was behind the wheel of a silver Hyundai around 1pm on Wamoon Avenue.
Checks revealed the man was driving despite having a cancelled licence. As a result, he was issued with a court attendance notice for driving while having a cancelled licence (two offences).
Police are also searching for a vehicle allegedly stolen from Yanco sometime between 4pm on Friday, June 7 and 7am on Saturday, June 8.
Police said the 2013 Toyota HiLux was stolen from a business premises on Regulator Road after the offenders broke into the building and stole the keys to the vehicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.