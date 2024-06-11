The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Decadence, drama and straight up fun as Leeton performer returns home

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated June 11 2024 - 3:33pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton performer Jack Martin will return to his old stomping ground to add a little extra fun and flair to this year's Australian Art Deco Festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.