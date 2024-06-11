Decadence, drama and straight up fun as Leeton performer returns home

Leeton performer Jack Martin will return to his old stomping ground to add a little extra fun and flair to this year's Australian Art Deco Festival.
RARE BIRD Ensemble will be bringing the show Love and Forgetting - Tales from a Young Mixer to the festival, as well as a special in conversation event.
Love and Forgetting - Tales from a Young Mixer is a timeless cabaret that has been devised and also performed by Jeremy James and Mr Martin.
But if you think they need the traditional stage to perform their show - think again.
The show will come to life at Leeton cocktail lounge Circa 21 on Saturday, July 13 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm and Sunday, July 14 from 5pm to 7pm.
Love and Forgetting has been touring throughout NSW and also had a sell out show at Melbourne Fringe.
Always performed in a working bar, the performance raises a glass to storytelling, hospitality and community in regional Australia.
Mr Martin, who attended the festival for the first time last year, said the show included special mentions of Leeton.
"The show kind of presents itself almost as a biography of my life, it borrows from aspects of my life and Jeremy's life ... it speaks to Leeton and has many references to the town in there," he said.
"It's about how the pub or a bar can become the centre of local communities and a site for storytelling and shared experiences across different ages and demographics.
"The show itself is an immersive experience.
"I make five cocktails as part of it and those will be available to order.
"People can expect a great night or afternoon, depending on which show they come to. We're really looking forward to it."
Cocktails and drinks can be purchased as part of the show, as well as charcuterie boards.
As well as the two ticketed shows at Circa 21, Mr Martin and Mr James will team up for an in conversation event at The Peddler's Corner on Sunday, July 14 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.
The cafe and homewares store is owned by Mr Martin's parents - John and Megan - making it the perfect place for a get together with the community and visitors to town.
At this free event, attendees can hear direct from Mr Martin and Mr James about their creative process and how Love and Forgetting came to be. Actors, directors, devisers, drama teachers and festival goers have all been invited to attend.
While this event is free, seats are limited and bookings are necessary.
For more information about RARE BIRD Ensemble's shows and the in conversation event, as well as tickets to the Circa 21 performances, visit leetonartdecofestival.com.au.
