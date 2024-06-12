The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Pairs championships, social games create buzz at Soldiers Club

By Wrong Bias
June 12 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were two well attended and highly-successful days of social and championship bowls played on the Leeton Soldiers Club greens last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.