Pairs championships, social games create buzz at Soldiers Club

There were two well attended and highly-successful days of social and championship bowls played on the Leeton Soldiers Club greens last week.
Thursday had Greg Bowyer record the narrowest of wins over Mark Lemon, while six shots on the third end proved decisive in Alan Breed securing a 19-17 victory over Len Eason.
On rink four, the heroics of lead Rob Graham wasn't enough to get his side over the line against John Leech.
Rink two had Phil Morris untroubled in recording a runaway 28-12 win over Len Clare.
In the one pairs championship game played on the day, Bill Creber and Pat Hart displayed great character before finally going down 23-15 to Greg Caffery and Dennis Dean.
Resting touchers were recorded by Breed, Eason, Evans, Noad, Hart and Caffery, who ironically, also registered the only wrong bias of the afternoon.
One pairs championship game was completed on Saturday with Peter Evans and Phil Morris being successful over the very brave Morgan father and son combination.
Saturday's social bowls winners were sides skipped by Rattles Retallick, Len Clare and John Leech.
Resting touchers went to Tony Wood and Bill Mitchell, while nearing the halfway mark of the year, Alan Breed's three wrong biases had him draw level with brother in-law Greg Caffery in the chase for the club's inaugural Neil Ditton Award for Excellence in wrong bias bowling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.