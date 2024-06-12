Secret out on why consistency works as Leeton service makes impact

"Constant, always".
That is Leeton shire resident Joey Longford's catch cry and a motto he is hoping to instill right across the community through the Nuranurra Support Service.
The service has been operational in an official capacity for most of 2024, but unofficially it has been doing plenty of work behind-the-scenes for some time.
So, what is Nuranurra Support Service?
The organisation is Mr Longford's passion and one he is sharing with the wider community.
It takes in all number of events, initiatives and activities for residents of all ages, with a focus on cultural engagement, as well as connecting with young people.
"It's about us giving that consistent approach over a long period of time to be making a difference," Mr Longford said.
"It's all about consistency throughout. The baseline of this service is youth. It's about engaging with lower socio-economic kids who may not be able to attend certain programs.
"We take a holistic approach and we also target those kids in the middle. It's all kids in general.
"We put together programs for them, it takes in a broad range of things and it's the same for adults as well."
The service works with children by getting them out into the community, connecting them with other organisations and services in town, as well as helping them to develop and realise their potential.
There's also a walking and running group for all ages, which takes place each Sunday from 8.30am for 30 minutes leaving from the Leeton Regional Skate Park.
Mr Longford said a consistent approach to health and wellbeing both physically and mentally was a huge part of what Nuranurra is all about - for all ages.
He said instilling the need for a positive mindset and routine was the key to being happier and healthier.
"We're constantly working on what we can be doing to help the community and how we can all be consistent in our approach together," he said.
The service has also recently received vital funding from places businesses such as Australia Post and Leeton Shire Council, with the service also in line for funding from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
For more information about the service, how to be involved or to discover what help is available, contact Mr Longford.
