Beanie glory lives on for Parkview as grand prize finally arrives

The crown of "Australia's best beanie" is one that will live on for a long time yet at Parkview Public School.
The school picked up the title in 2023 after winning an online competition with custom-made apparel business Cobrapparel where after many successful voting rounds, Parkview came out on top above all others.
Not only could Parkview Public lay claim to the title for the last 12 months, but the school also picked up a very special prize in the form of a custom trailer.
That trailer has just been delivered to the school by none other than Cobrapparel's own chief executive officer Jacob Guthrie.
Mr Guthrie officially dropped the trailer off at the school on Friday, June 7 much to the delight of students and staff.
"We did have the trailer reconfigured, so it's now functional for things like catering, but we will also be able to use it for a lot more of our community events that we are part of as well," Parkview Public principal Travis Irvin said.
"It will be handy for sports events and other things we do at school, but we also do a lot of community engagement and those sort of activities.
"It has the capacity for all of that. It's got power, it's got lights. There's any number of things we can use it for and in partnership with others.
"It will be a great asset to have that's for sure. The kids were pumped when it turned up."
Parkview Public was part of the "Australia's best beanie" competition again this year, going deep into the finals once again against many other great community groups, sporting organisations and businesses in the process.
Students and staff have been eagerly awaiting the winter months to pull their beanies on again and the school is a constant sea of the comfy design each day.
"We have certainly had to put in another order (with Cobrapparel) for this winter ... the unique thing is it's part of our school uniform, but we have people beyond the school wanting to wear them, so that shows a bit of community pride I guess," Mr Irvin said.
