The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Beanie glory lives on for Parkview as grand prize finally arrives

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 12 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The crown of "Australia's best beanie" is one that will live on for a long time yet at Parkview Public School.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.