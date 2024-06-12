Numbers, fatigue remain an issue for Phantoms ahead of Blacks clash

A lack of player numbers is starting to take a toll on the Leeton Phantoms.
The side struggled before the long weekend bye when they recorded a 48-23 loss to Tumut at home at No. 1 Oval.
It is this shortage of players that will continue to hurt each week, according to Phantoms club president Stuart Stout.
"We're really struggling at this point in the year," he said.
"It's through injuries that have put players out for either a number of games or the rest of the season, but also as a number of our players do shift work and that kind of thing. That's why we find it difficult to maintain numbers.
"At the moment, many of the boys are playing two games a week. We're lucky to have 20-plus players at games. We did reach out to Southern Inland for some assistance, but that wasn't forthcoming.
"We'll just have to keep going as best as we can for the rest of the season."
The Phantoms will head to Griffith's Jubilee Oval on Saturday afternoon to face the Blacks, a side they defeated just over a month ago, 30-13 in round five.
Leeton are fifth on the first grade ladder, with the Blacks sitting in seventh.
A win will see the Leeton side hold steady, but Stout knows they will be up against it not just in the upcoming match, but in the weeks ahead.
"Fatigue is the main thing ... we can match it with sides for most of the game, but if players have already had a full game in second grade, they start to run out of steam during that last part of first grade," Stout said.
"We know the boys will be putting in the effort for both of the games this weekend.
"They do want to win, it's just a big ask for a lot of them who are backing up."
The Blacks, who are also struggling this season, will still prove a tough opponent for the Phantoms.
Leeton will be aiming to leave as much in the tank as possible for the main game, while also focusing on getting the points in reserves.
It is a fine balancing act for the club, particularly now that the second half of the season looms large.
