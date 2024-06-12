Narrandera and Barellan leading the way in both ProTen competitions

Barellan and Narrandera have been the pick of the sides in both men's and women's competitions so far.
In the women's comp Barellan have improved on last year's start with 112 for and against points compared to 108 in 2023.
Narrandera has been the big improvers, moving up to second, Ivanhoe while winning, haven't been as dominant as last year so far,
Rankins Springs has improved a lot, moving into the Top 4. Goolgowi is at the same spot as this time last year, when they ended up making the finals, and Hillston has moved down to last spot after winning 2 games last season.
In the men's comp Barellan have had their best start so far, first for the first time after Round 3. Narrandera have continued their undefeated streak without being as dominant as in 2023.
Rankins Springs has improved after being winless this time last season with two draws against last year's grand finalists, with their defence the best its ever been.
Ivanhoe has been solid without being spectacular, unlucky in all three games.
Hillston has improved since Round 1, but the 60-point hit will work against them in their bid to make the 4, while Goolgowi will need to kickstart their season this week after three straight losses.
For what its worth, the premiers in each season at the halfway mark were - 2018 - Rankins Springs (1st), 2019 - Goolgowi (1st), 2021 - Rankins Springs (6th), 2022 - Narrandera (1st), 2023 - Narrandera (1st).
So, history favours those leading the comp at the halfway mark, but it also shows that anything can happen after Rankins Springs came from last to win the comp in 2021.
In other years, Narrandera came from 5th to make the GF in 2019 and 6th in 2018 to make the finals, and Hillston made the prelim final after being winless after three rounds in 2022.
Also a thank you to the referees who have come out each Saturday - Rob, Tony, Dwayne & Willie, who ref our comp as well as Group 20 on Sundays, and to our volunteer touch judges, who fill in on the sidelines often after playing the prior game themselves.
The competition gets back underway this weekend in Goolgowi.
