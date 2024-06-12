Even with just one win to their name, Crows still a chance at top five

Leeton-Whitton may be on the bottom of the ladder, but believe it or not they are also only two games out of the top five.
As the ladder currently stands heading into round nine, the Crows are indeed at the bottom of the pack.
Both Wagga (seventh) and Narrandera (eighth) are on the same number of points as the Crows having each won the one game so far this season.
In fifth is the Griffith Swans with their three victories and Turvey Park in sixth also with three wins to their name.
This all sets up an enticing couple of weeks of football for the Crows, who could quite easily jump up the ladder if they can string together several wins.
That goal starts this weekend when they host Wagga Tigers at Leeton Showground before they tackle Narrandera and then Griffith.
Coach Tom Groves labelled the next month as being of huge importance.
"It's a big month of footy for us," he said.
"We're two games out of the five at the moment. It's not very often in a competition where you can still be in touch with the top five after only winning one game.
"It shows how even the comp is really.
"It's crucial in the next month that we start winning.
"We've been focusing on that.
"We don't want to look too far ahead and it is always week-by-week, but we know we can put ourselves in a good position if we can start putting some wins on the board."
Groves said he remained staunch with the playing group that finals remained a possibility and said he continued to emphasise the need to build on their game strengths heading into the second half of the season.
He said that starts this weekend with the Wagga Tigers, a side the team has been preparing for over the long weekend bye round.
The last couple of weeks has been disrupted when it comes to actual matches played by the Crows, with the club bye in round seven, followed by a road trip to Collingullie in round eight and the general bye over the long weekend.
Groves expects there to be some changes to the side ahead of the clash with Wagga on Saturday, but said those were still being ironed out.
"We might have some debutantes coming in, there will likely be a couple of changes," he said.
