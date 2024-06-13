Champion effort from a champion Leeton family

Leeton's Brindley family has a world and national champion living amongst them, which is a rare feat not many others can lay claim to.
Scott Brindley and daughter Emma travelled to South Africa earlier this year for the World Shooting Championships.
Scott was the manager of and a team member in the Australian veterans target rifle team, while Emma was part of the Australian under 25s side.
The veterans team was focused on the gold medal and started the competition well, securing a world record in the process.
At 900-metres all was going well for the team until one rifle had a sight issue and another had a case split and happened to get stuck in the action.
"However, we overcame these issues and, despite dropping quite a few points, we still won the range by seven points and five centres," Scott said.
"In the final result we had won by 18 points and 53 centres ... we were the world champions.
"It was such a fantastic feeling." With Australia taking out the gold, in second was Great Britain, followed by South Africa in third and the USA was fourth.
For Emma's under 25s Aussie team, they finished in fourth after some bad luck on the last range.
Scott then lined up for the veterans individual world championship, which was conducted over 12 matches across four days in South Africa.
There were 120 veterans from all over the world taking part.
After long days in hot weather, Australia's Jim Bailey took the gold medal with Scott coming away with the silver.
"Coming away an individual silver medal was amazing ... this was our first time going to the world championships, so it was such a great experience," Scott said.
The sport is in the Brindley's blood, with daughter Laura also an avid competitor.
Scott, Laura and Emma also recently competed at the National Teams and Kings Prize competition in Townsville. Scott was in the NSW state team, while Laura and Emma were part of the ACT side. NSW won the prestigious Merritt Match and the Sweet Aggregate.
After the teams matches, the King's Prize individual competition took place.
This competitive event prize was started in 1860 by Queen Victoria to promote marksmanship.
On day one, Scott shot extremely well to finish the day in sixth before climbing to fourth the next day.
On day three, the competition became even more interesting. Jim Bailey, who had been third moved up to tie with Scott on the same score of 398.51.
As mentioned, Jim had already won the veteran gold medal at the World Championships in South Africa and is also a previous silver medallist from the Commonwealth Games.
"Being tied, a shoot-off was required," Scott said. "This is five shots with a time limit to reload, adjust for wind and shoot again in 45 seconds.
"The wind had strengthened and changing rapidly. It was going to be difficult. There was a crowd behind watching us.
"After five shots we were still tied. We were required to continue shooting. For the sixth shot, I shot a Bullseye (five points). Jim shot a four.
"I had won and couldn't believe it."
Being an event steeped in history, there was also much pomp and ceremony to celebrate Scott's win, including a special chairing ceremony where he was carried in a large, throne-like chair on the shoulders of others to mark his victory.
Scott said 2024 had been his most successful year of the sport so far.
However, even though all of the accolades mean a great deal, he said there was no greater joy than sharing his love of the sport with his daughters both now, in the past and into the future.
"I had come second in the Queen's Prize in Victoria in 2019 and Laura, Emma and I travelled to England in 2023 for the Imperial Prize Meeting at Bisley, shooting against 780 target rifle shooters," he said.
"We all had a great time and Laura made the top 50 in the grand aggregate, while I made the King's final.
"But, my greatest pride is shooting with both my 'favourite daughters' Laura and Emma.
"This sport is family-orientated and it is something we love to do together, supported by my wife Margaret."
Scott is also the captain of the Explorers Rifle Club at Lockhart and was also recently crowned the Riverina Target Rifle Champion at the Riverina Championships.
