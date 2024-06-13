Modern apartment close to Leeton town centre

BED 2 | BATH 1 | CAR 1
Enjoy a cuppa on your own private balcony in this cozy modern apartment.
This two-bedroom unit is freshly renovated with brand new inclusions throughout, and the two fully-carpeted bedrooms have built in wardrobes.
Freshly painted and beautifully presented, you will feel welcome as soon as you walk through the front door.
The open plan kitchen and living area includes easy care vinyl planks and overlooks landscaped gardens from your balcony.
There is a reverse cycle split system in the main living area to accommodate all seasons.
With the potential of earning $310 - $330 per week gross as an investment property, this unit is one not to miss.
