Leeton to be at epicentre of major emergency services event

If you see or hear sirens blaring in Leeton shire this weekend - don't panic.
The Leeton VRA Rescue NSW squad is playing host to a huge contingent of emergency services personnel from across the state for a special training event.
To be held at the Yanco Agricultural Institute, the idea is to specifically work on what to do during an emergency on a farm, at an agricultural business or other similar areas.
With its extensive agricultural diversity, Leeton was recognised as the perfect place to conduct such an activity.
Emergency Services teams from VRA Rescue NSW, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance, State Emergency Service, NSW Rural Fire Service, as well as services from South Australia and Canberra will converge on the shire to put their skills to the test.
They will be put through a series of different scenarios, which emergency first responders face on a daily basis.
"This activity is to facilitate ongoing specialist technical rescue training, and exercising increasing the skills and capabilities for multi-agency regional and rural rescue response agencies," a VRA Rescue NSW spokesman said.
"The goal of this multi-agency rescue training exercise is to equip regional and rural rescue trainers and teams with the necessary skills to respond to complex rescue scenarios involving agricultural, industrial, and heavy rolling stock safely and effectively, focusing on extrication and casualty management."
The training exercise will simulate realistic and dynamic scenarios involving heavy agricultural machinery, vehicles, industrial rolling stock to safely extricate trapped casualties.
The focus will be on implementing and exploring advanced stabilisation and securing techniques to ensure optimal safety and effectiveness during rescue operations.
As well as that, the event will facilitate hands-on learning through practical exercises and simulations which simulate real-world rescue scenarios.
A multi-agency team of instructors will also provide expert guidance and mentorship, encouraging participants to develop their critical thinking and problem-solving skills in challenging situations.
