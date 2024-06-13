Star player a likely out for Leeton United as Yoogali FC wait in the wings

Leeton United will likely have a large gap to fill in their side this weekend when they face Yoogali FC.
Star player Liam McLaughlin is a likely omission from the first grade side this weekend with a hamstring injury.
McLaughlin has been a mainstay among the goal scorers for United this year, but the injury will likely have him on the sidelines for at least another week, according to co-coach Rhys Jones.
"We'll probably be without Liam this week, as well as our keeper Tyler Arnold," Jones said.
"(Liam) has said he might play, but I think we would rather him miss one week instead of four.
"We'll see how he is feeling at training (on Thursday night)."
Arnold is unavailable for the clash and will be a certain starter for the June 22 match against South Wagga.
Leeton United have enjoyed a steady run of good form in recent weeks in the lead up to the long weekend bye.
They sit third on the ladder behind Lake Albert in first and Tolland in second.
The match will Yoogali will be another crucial one in their stepping stone to locking down a position at the top of the Pascoe Cup ladder.
Jones was hoping the players would be ready to bring their intensity right up on Saturday night at No. 1 Oval to keep their momentum rolling on.
"It can be a bit tough sometimes after a bye round, but being at home will be great," Jones said.
"We're playing on No. 1 for the first time this year. We've been getting good crowds at the games too, so hopefully it's the same this weekend because that really helps push us along too."
In United's path will be Yoogali FC, who sixth on the ladder.
"We know Yoogali are quality and we know they will be a good side," Jones said. "They have some very good players.
"We know they are dangerous going forward. We just need to play our game and not worry too much about what they are going to do."
The first grade game kicks off at 6.15pm.
