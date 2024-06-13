Doubts bird flu will enter MIA but issue being monitored nonetheless

With cases of bird flu spreading in Victoria, politicians are wary yet confident it will not make its way into the MIA.
The Victorian outbreak has led to a cap on how many eggs can be purchased at some supermarkets, with a limit on two cartons per customer on all Coles stores except in Western Australia.
A farm in Victoria's southwest was recently confirmed to be the fifth poultry farm hit by the highly pathogenic H7N3 strain of bird flu on Friday, June 7.
It's understood affected farms have been placed in quarantine with buffer zones.
Australian Eggs have reassured consumers that "only a small part of the industry has been impacted" and hundreds of egg farms are still collecting, packing and shipping eggs around the country, including those in the MIA.
Griffith and the surrounding region has numerous poultry and egg farms, but Murray MP Helen Dalton is doubtful the flu will make its way this far north.
"I think this will mainly stay a Victorian issue," she said.
"It's a fair way from us at this stage and I don't think it will be an issue in our area.
"Locally I haven't heard concerns from any suppliers.
"I don't think people are going to be affected here due to a cap on eggs.
"What I expect and hope is that we don't panic. Hopefully this won't amount to the toilet paper issue we saw during COVID-19."
However Farrer MP Sussan Ley noted the issue is of some concern for her, saying she is closely monitoring the situation across the border, south of her electorate.
"So far I haven't heard of anything occurring with regards to our region but I am keeping an eye on that issue with concern," Ms Ley said.
"I'm worried about the industry and what could happen if that virus makes its way north."
Griffith mayor Doug Curran also said he had not heard any concerns from local industries.
An alert issued by Agriculture Victoria stated consumers should not worry about supermarket eggs and poultry products because they do not pose a risk and are safe to consume.
Australia's first human case of bird flu was detected in a child last month.
Victoria's Chief Health Officer Dr Clare Looker said the child contracted the severe infection in India and was unwell in March 2024 but has since made a full recovery.
