Successes, challenges in increasing housing aired at MIA forum

Successes, challenges and solutions were discussed at a housing forum in the MIA.
The event touched on council lead initiatives to address the shortage of housing in the region and frustrations of developers over roadblocks in the industry.
Griffith City Council's general manager Brett Stonestreet noted NSW Treasury as particularly having a stronghold on progress.
"They are locked into large regional centres and unfortunately Griffith is just underneath that yield," Mr Stonestreet said.
He pointed to a recent PRD annual report listing the top ten most affordable regional housing areas in Australia, with Griffith listed as eighth and one of three in the state.
"Council endorsed a housing strategy back in 2018 after (it) was noted housing was not just a state issue but a local government one in terms of social well-being and economic prosperity," Mr Stonestreet said.
"It identified a need for 1,700 dwellings by 2036 with Griffith's population projected to reach over 30,000."
He noted crown lands, of which Treasury NSW handles, that could be used for housing such as in the Bromfield Street and Kookora Street area.
"Treasury NSW is the hand brake," he said.
"Argyle Housing is an example of what could be done on a state level if Treasury NSW was to get on board."
Future opportunities outlined include the state government's long-awaited temporary and seasonal workers accommodation framework, currently still in draft model.
A long-term aspiration of moving the CBD's railway operations to Wumbulgal and utilising the space for housing was also noted.
Meanwhile, frustrations were aired over a new development planning portal rolled out for local government.
The platform replaces paper-based processes as part of submitting applications and construction certificates and must be used by law.
However, it was noted the technology poses time consuming problems.
"We know the planning portal system is an issue; we meet with other mayors all the time and it's the one thing that always gets spoken about," Griffith mayor Doug Curran said.
"We recognise this but there's only so much we can do... it's an IT deficiency on the part of Local Government."
Cr Curran indicated there is still a way to go in increasing housing, workforce and economic prosperity.
"We are only beginning the journey but we need to fast-track it," he said.
"At the same time, we're trying to be smart about how we do it and are learning from other councils."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.