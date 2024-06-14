Leeton's Friends of Luro group bids farewell after two decades

For 20 years Leeton has built and had strong ties with a community in East Timor through the Friends of Luro group.
The organisation was started 20 years ago, but has recently wound up after two decades of dedication, help, fellowship and fun.
During the last 20 years Leeton, through the Friends of Luro group, has supported Amizade House, a safe home for students during the rebellion in East Timor, provided a maternity facility, materials for making mosquito nets, water filters, sewing machines, laptops, a nutrition book written in Timor language and wheelie bins for food security.
This work was heavily supported by the Rotary Club of Leeton, the Tehan family and other donors.
"Recently, our main project has been to fund scholarships for students and trades trainees," Friends of Luro team member Eric Hudson said.
"Luro did not have a senior secondary school. Friends of Luro has provided full scholarships for 58 students and trainees.
"Students from Yanco Agricultural School and St Francis College funded most of these scholarships.
"Many Friends of Luro members have visited Luro, Reece Tehan and George Weston visited 12 times each, at their own expense."
Other visitors from the group were Mary McPhee, Lisa O'Brien, Col Brown, Katrina and Genevieve Tehan, Paul Maytom, Greg Hannon, Greg Brown, and Matt Rhodes.
"After 20 years, Friends of Luro has wound up," Mr Hudson said.
"Our friendship is electronic and not satisfactory.
"Also Luro has its own senior secondary school.
"Scholarships are not so important.
"We have been very thankful of the support of Catharina and Rob Williams in Dili, of Deo Soares in Luro, of Bryan Shepley and Mary Walsh here in Leeton."
