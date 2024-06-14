Living life: Happy at home with all the right supports

Supported independent living can be hard to come by in Leeton shire.
With that in mind, My Plan Connect has been working on ways to make this concept more accessible for both its own participants, but others in the community.
My Plan Connect is currently renting two units in town that offer accessible space for those living there, fresh living areas and all of the important services that come alongside supported independent living.
The idea to start looking for these spaces came about after My Plan Connect started receiving inquiries from participants about supported independent living in Leeton and the lack of accommodation services that would fit the bill for that purpose in town.
My Plan Connect operational manager Nicole Graham said after putting the feelers out with real estate agents, one mentioned there was the ideal property coming up.
"These units are not too big and not too small," she said.
"They are basically perfect for what we were looking for. We have one participant who has been in one of the units for about two months now with their support around the clock.
"It's a great space and location for everyone."
My Plan Connect is currently renting the two units, which are side-by-side, which in itself has benefits for the participants based on their needs.
There are room vacancies at these properties, with those from other support agencies and needing assistance with supported independent living welcome to get in touch to find out more information.
"It's not just for My Plan Connect participants, it's for anyone needing that kind of help ... as these types of organisations we all want to be working together to provide the best outcomes," My Plan Connect founder and director Jodie O'Bree said.
"We want everyone to be living their best possible life.
"It's working really well so far and the other benefit is we can come in here with other activities like cooking classes, crafts and everyone can be together for those things. It all ties in together."
