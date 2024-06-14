Crystal ball moment: Students catch a glimpse of their future

Students from across the region had a smorgasbord of options at their fingertips for their future at a special event in Leeton.
The Western Riverina Careers Expo offered up the perfect place to test and discover what options might work in the years ahead for around 700 students from across the area on Wednesday, June 12.
Universities, businesses, TAFE NSW, emergency services and more all converged on Leeton High School for the event. An initiative of the Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP) program, which connects schools with employers and industry, the day offered up choices galore for the students.
RIEP officer Katie Friedlieb said the idea was to give regional students the opportunity to have direct access to these universities, businesses and everything in between to assist them in making decisions on their years ahead.
"There's a lot of information on offer ... it's a great opportunity for them to do some research, but also for all of the organisations involved in the day to be here under the one roof," she said.
"It is a day that has benefits for everyone who is taking part."
Leeton High School year 12 student Tori Glenn said she was using the day to explore what her options might be after graduation.
"I'm still not too sure what I want to be doing when I finish the school, so this has helped me see what I might want to be doing," she said.
"Having everything here has been really useful."
Tori has taken on a broad range of subjects as part of the HSC, saying she was keeping her options open when it comes to what life might look like at the end of high school.
With so many stallholders taking part from across the region and the state, businesses too have begun to see the value in participating in the expo, which has been held at Leeton High for many years.
One of those is Essential Energy, with the company participating with the hope of talking to students about what career opportunities it has on offer.
Essential Energy Leeton depot supervisor, Daniel Sullivan, said the day had helped to showcase the opportunities that are available with the business, including apprenticeships and traineeships.
"Essential Energy is attending a few of the expos in the region ... it's something we haven't done for a little while," he said.
"Being able to do something like this face-to-face is a fantastic opportunity both for us and for the students."
