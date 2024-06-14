Yes, no, maybe? The current state of play for Leeton's councillors

The field for the upcoming local government election in Leeton looks set to be wide open, with just one current councillor confirming they will be running.
Current deputy mayor Michael Kidd was the only councillor to confirm with The Irrigator that he will be running in the September, 14 election.
As previously announced, mayor Tony Reneker has decided not to stand, with councillor Paul Smith also deciding to vacate his seat after two terms on Leeton Shire Council.
"I've got a young family, so the time has come where I need to focus on spending more time with them," Cr Smith said.
"It's been a great experience to represent our community, but this is the right time for me to step aside and let someone new have a crack."
Councillors Tony Ciccia, Sandra Nardi, Tracey Morris and Krystal Maytom spoke with The Irrigator and said they remained undecided and were still weighing up their options on whether or not to throw their hats in the ring once more.
Councillor George Weston also said he was undecided, but at this stage was "leaning towards" running again.
Councillor Matt Holt was contacted several times by The Irrigator, but did not respond.
With two confirmed seats open for new councillors to come on board and the possibility of more, the time for interested residents is now to start thinking about putting their hand up for the election.
Cr Ciccia said while the role was "harder than it looks", it was a rewarding one.
"I think for anyone considering running, now is the time to do your research, learn more about council and what the role is all about," he said.
"It's a good idea to have some strategies in place. Anyone interested should start thinking about attending council meetings to get an idea of what it's about."
Council will be holding an information session for prospective candidates on Sunday, June 23 from 3pm to 5pm at the council chambers.
The event has been organised to support and educate those thinking about nominating for the September election.
