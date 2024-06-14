Major changes for Riverina as electoral commission chops up map

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has proposed new boundaries for NSW electoral divisions, including the Riverina.
NSW is undergoing a redistribution because the number of members of the House of Representatives it is entitled to has decreased from 47 to 46, following a determination made by the Electoral Commissioner in July 2023.
The Riverina electorate, currently held by Nationals MP Michael McCormack, will see some major changes under the proposal.
Riverina will lose Parkes Shire Council, Forbes Shire Council and Bland Shire Council to the Parkes division.
Riverina will gain the rest of Hilltops Council from the Hume electorate, including Booroowa, and all of the Upper Lachlan Shire Council, which includes Crookwell.
It will also gain the Yass Valley and Snowy Valleys council areas from the seat of Eden-Monaro, bringing Tumut, Tumbarumba and Yass into Mr McCormack's electorate.
This proposal is step four of nine in the AEC's NSW redistribution process.
NSW residents, councils, community groups and political groups will now have the opportunity to submit feedback on the proposed redistribution report to the AEC until July 12.
A determination from the AEC on the final boundaries is currently expected on October 10, 2024.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.