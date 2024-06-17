Crows come from the clouds to claim thrilling one-point win

Five unanswered goals in a dominant final term guided Leeton-Whitton to a thrilling one-point win against Wagga Tigers.
However the Crows had to wait a few minutes before they could celebrate the victory, as the scoreboard had both sides sitting at 60 apiece as the siren blared at Leeton Showgrounds.
After kicking 5.7 to nought in the final term, Crows coach Tom Groves thought it was potentially it was too little too late, however he was delighted to then be informed they had in fact notched a 8.12 (60) to 9.5 (59) win.
"It was a bit of mixed emotions for me," Groves said.
"I was obviously happy how the boys fought back and we gave ourselves a chance to win it, so I was really happy in that respect.
"But I thought we could've won it initially, I addressed the players out on the ground and once they worked out the score and the fact it was wrong it was joy I suppose.
"We worked so hard in that last quarter and we showed what we can do."
It's the Crows second one-point victory this season and Groves was understandably proud of his side's efforts late in the game.
"It's unbelievable really," he said.
"I'm super super proud of the blokes and they just fought it out, we started to take a few more risks I guess and our midfield really stood up.
"Lewis Henley, (Angus) Crelley and (Matt) Rainbird in the midfield started winning the ball, we started giving ourselves opportunities and we were winning the territory battle a little bit.
"We also were getting Hodgey (Jade Hodge) some genuine one-on-one's which was great."
After an okay start, Groves felt his side fell away during the second and third quarters in some drizzly conditions.
In addition to their midfield resurgence, he also felt a structural change up forward paid massive dividends for his side.
"The first quarter was pretty even," he said.
"But in the second and third when it started to get a bit drizzly we lost our way a little bit.
"We changed a few things up forward and changed a bit of a structure thing to get Hodgey a bit deeper with one of our small forwards.
"But I think the biggest thing was our midfield got on top, we were clean and winning that territory battle."
Although it all ended well for the Crows, Groves admitted he had feared that their inaccuracy of kicking 5.7 in the last term would cost them victory.
"In the early days I did as early in the last quarter we did spray a few shots," he said.
"There was four shots we should've kicked and I was just hoping we didn't fall away, but we just kept that pressure up.
"We kept winning that territory battle which was fantastic and we gave ourselves more and more opportunities.
"The scoreboard said we were one point down, but we were obviously even and then we had a stoppage inside 50.
"Lewis Henley won a hit out and it went through for a behind, that was the winning behind."
Full Time
Leeton Whitton 1.5 3.5 3.5 8.12 (60)
Wagga Tigers 2.2 6.3 9.5 9.5 (59)
GOALS: Leeton Whitton: J.Hodge 3, N.Finnen 2, C.Matthews 2, J.Stevens 1; Wagga Tigers: C.Pavitt 3, M.Webster 2, S.Snelling 1, J.Myers 1, J.Lucas 1, S.McNaughton 1
BEST: Leeton Whitton: A.Crelley, L.Henley, J.Steele, J.Rourke, C.Matthews, B.Ogarey; Wagga Tigers: W.Kirkup, T.Todd, S.McNaughton, N.Gorman
