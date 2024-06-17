The Irrigator
Crows come from the clouds to claim thrilling one-point win

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 17 2024 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
Five unanswered goals in a dominant final term guided Leeton-Whitton to a thrilling one-point win against Wagga Tigers.

