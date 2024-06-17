Warning for Leeton pet owners among rodent bait 'misinformation'

There are no rodent baits that you can use that are safe for pets.
We need to tell you that because there is a lot of misinformation out there.
That is their sole purpose and they are non-discriminatory when it comes to what is being poisoned.
Our pets can be affected by rat baits as either a primary poisoning (when the pet eats the bait directly) or by secondary poisoning (when the pet eats a poisoned mouse either alive or dead).
Many of the cats and dogs that we see are affected with secondary poisoning.
In these cases, the poisoned mice are making their way to neighbouring properties and being eaten by the cats and dogs.
Many of the owners of these pets are not even using baits at their residence. With a lot of the modern baits available now, the residue of bait in the rodent's stomach is the cause of the toxicity.
Often this occurs when an affected mouse, perhaps slower and more lethargic than a normal one, falls victim to a dog or cat or to a bird of prey such as an owl.
With the most common baits being based on anticoagulants (like warfrin), an antidote is available to treat your pet.
The sooner we start treatment of course, the better the outcome. While many pets will be able to have medication that can be given at home, some pets may require hospital treatment.
In severe cases, blood transfusions may be required if there has been a delay in treatment or if they have ingested large amounts of the poison.
Some other baits available, unfortunately, do not have an antidote and although supportive treatment can be given, often these can have long term health problems such as kidney damage or neurological problems.
So, be vigilant if you are using baits at your home.
If you are using baits, ensure they are where your pets can not access them and always remove any dead rodents promptly.
If you are concerned at all that your pet may have had access to baits or is in any way unwell, please call our team at Leeton Vet Hospital to arrange your pet to be checked immediately.
Remember, there are no rodent baits that you can use that are safe for pets.
