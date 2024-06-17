Leeton squash teams lock away finals appearances

The final week of regular matches in the Leeton squash clubs autumn competition had teams and players focusing on securing a spot in the finals.
On Monday night, Cadell Thompson and Anthony Iannelli got team Thunderbirds into the finals by having solid wins.
Joanne Peacock secured some points for the Swifts by defeating Charmaine Lee 11-8, 12-10, 13-15, 11-7 in a close match.
Fevers knocked the Vixens out, Callum Sheldrick kicking things off with a good win over Taylor Moore.
Captain Brodie Lashbrook sealed the deal for the Fevers by defeating Gary Thompson 11-6, 11-7, 11-13, 9-11, 12-10 in an epic match.
The top-of-the-table Lightning kept their winning ways going by toppling the Giants.
Brent Lister, Naomi Rawle and Trinity Patten-Taylor all winning for the Lightning.
The match-of-the-week took place on Tuesday night, Finley Sales getting home against Will Gray-Mills 11- 9, 11-9, 6-11, 6-11, 14-12.
Finley's win was the only one for team Blues, so unfortunately his team dipped out of the finals.
Macauley Harrison, Anton Taylor and Joanne Peacock getting the Saints into the play-offs.
Lauren Wickes and Isabel Thompson helped the Lions defeat the Magpies to gain a finals spot.
Team Powers pushed the Demons out of the finals, Subash Wijesiri and Brendon Looby helping the Powers cause.
Demons captain Trev Whitby won his match against Maanu Alexander 11-13, 12-10, 11-4, 9-11, 12-10, but it was not enough for his team.
Lions, Saints, Powers and the Magpies proceed to the finals.
Wednesday night and the Broncos pushed the Panthers out of the final series with a crushing 3-0 win.
Col Thompson, Simon Jackson and Marni Cunningham all winning for the Broncos. Madeleine Glenn, Brendon Looby and Jason Curry all won their games for the Storm.
Knights knocked out the Sharks with Brent Lister, Carol Davidson and Xavier Stanton winning their matches. Broncos, Storm, Warriors and Knights all progressing to the finals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.