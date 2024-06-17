The Irrigator
'No way the boys will let us down': Phantoms show grit to win

By Talia Pattison
June 17 2024 - 3:00pm
An undermanned Leeton Phantoms side showed grit and determination to come away with a close win over the Griffith Blacks on Saturday.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

