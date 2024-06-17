'No way the boys will let us down': Phantoms show grit to win

An undermanned Leeton Phantoms side showed grit and determination to come away with a close win over the Griffith Blacks on Saturday.
The Phantoms took just 14 players to Griffith's Jubilee Oval for the clash, with players digging deep to come away with a 39-34 victory.
Making the win even more impressive was a triumph to the tune of 28-14 in second grade.
Club president Stuart Stout said it was a huge effort the players to back up and record two victories.
"It was an absolute mammoth effort from the boys ... for them to come away with a win in seconds and then back up 10 minutes later to play another full 80 minutes shows the determination the boys have to win," he said.
"As a club we are struggling for numbers, but at the moment you can see there's no way the boys are going to let us down.
"They are going to give 100 per cent no matter the odds. It was a great feeling to have that effort put forward."
Stout said the Phantoms played with high intensity throughout the first grade game, which made the win even more impressive.
With the lead changing hands several times in the second-half, the Phantoms were able to push to grab the points to remain in touch with the top four in the first grade competition.
They return home this weekend to face Albury.
