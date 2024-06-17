Leeton shed 'vital' to men's lives as Ron can attest to

Leeton Men's Shed member Ron Hutton is no stranger to the happenings at the Brobenah Road facility.

Every month the shed and The Irrigator team up to profile a member to shine a light on why they joined the shed, what they like about it and a little bit about themselves as well.

Occupation prior to joining the shed?



I worked as an agricultural scientist for the NSW Department of Primary Industry and I am an Associate Professor of Viticulture.



How long have you been a member of the Leeton Men's Shed?



I have been a member for many years, joining one year after the shed opened.



Why did you decide to join the Leeton Men's Shed?



To keep myself busy after retirement and under my wife's direction.



What do you enjoy most about being part of the shed and what skills have you learned?



I enjoy the ability to provide support to an important volunteer organisation that supports men's health in our community.



I have learned many extended experiences in woodwork and metalwork, working with very talented mates.



How do you think your work skills have contributed to the shed?



My management skills have contributed in the executive management of the shed, working with the NSW Men's Shed Association, Leeton Shire Council, as well as other businesses and organisations.



I have held positions as the publicity officer for two years, secretary for five years, chairman for three years and treasurer for four years.

Why would you recommend others become a member?



To have a sense of value in the community and general mateship with members of the shed.



What items have you repaired or manufactured in the shed that you have enjoyed working on the most?



I have worked on manufacturing cupboards, windows and other general woodworking and metalworking jobs.



I enjoyed working on the design and specification of the three-phase/10 kw solar PV system for the men's shed to reduce electricity costs.

