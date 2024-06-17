United hold on in local derby in first meeting in eight years with Yoogali FC

Leeton United have held off a determined Yoogali FC side in the club's first meeting in eight years at Leeton No 1 Oval.
It was the home side who would have the better of the chances in the opening stages and if not for a couple of good saves from corners from Adrian Montagner in the Yoogali goal, Leeton would have taken an early lead.
United didn't have to wait long as off the back of an errant pass, Freddi Gardner was able to blast one home just after the quarter of an hour mark.
The goal seemed to wake Yoogali FC from their early slumber, and they were able to create some chances, but again, it seemed United would be the more likely to add to their lead if not for the keeping of Montagner.
Somewhat against the run of play, a lobbed pass from Joseph Romeo allowed Frank Pirrottina in behind the Leeton defence, and he was able to knock the ball around Anthony Mandaglio in the Leeton goal to make it 1-1 just before the break.
Pirrottina went close to handing Yoogali the lead in first half added time but his shot went wide at the far post to see the sides level at the break.
Yoogali were able to create a couple of decent chances in the early stages of the second half but a free kick to Leeton gave Gardner a chance to add a second and from 30 metres out he made no mistake as a howitzer found it's way into the top corner.
It was Yoogali's turn to soak up some pressure and with some scrambling defence were able to keep the margin at 2-1.
With five minutes left in the clash, Yoogali FC thought they had an equaliser after Filip Casella was able to get in behind the Leeton defence, and while Mandaglio saved that shot, Pirrottina turned in the rebound only for it to be ruled out for offside after some consultation between the officials.
Leeton was able to see off any late chances from Yoogali, who were reduced to 10 men just before the final whistle to come away with a 2-1 win.
While happy to come away with the three points, Leeton coach Rhys Jones knows his side need to be better.
"It's good to come back from the bye and get the win, but we have to be better," he said.
"We weren't our usual self, and I'm not sure whether that was because of the week off or people carrying knocks, but the three points is three points."
The win sees Leeton jump into second position, just a point behind leaders Lake Albert, but Jones is focused more on the end-of-the-season prospects.
"It's a better competition than it has been in the last few years," he said. "It's all about being up there at the end of the season, and that's what we are pushing for."
