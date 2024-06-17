No change to Farrer under AEC boundaries redistribution

No changes will be made to the seat of Farrer following the announcement of the redistribution of NSW boundaries by the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC).
The redistribution required to ensure divisions have a similar number of enrolled voters.
It has decided to keep the Albury-based seat of Farrer unchanged with its boundaries to continue to extend west to Wentworth and north to the MIA.
Incumbent Farrer Liberal MP Sussan Ley has welcomed that outcome.
"Obviously (I'm) pleased to see Farrer's boundary will stay the same, and I look forward to asking my wonderful communities for their support at the next election," Ms Ley said.
"This support is a privilege which I never, ever take for granted."
The Liberal and National parties had argued for Lockhart Shire to be put in Farrer from Riverina, a proposal which drew opposition from its mayor.
Meanwhile, Riverina and Eden-Monaro, which also adjoins Farrer, will be reshaped.
Riverina, which covers Wagga, will lose its northern council areas that cover Forbes, Parkes and West Wyalong to the division of Parkes.
Instead, Riverina MP Michael McCormack is set to again represent Tumbarumba and the remainder of Snowy Valleys Council which includes Jingellic and Khancoban.
The areas were part of the Nationals MP's seat until the 2013 election when they were still part of Tumbarumba Shire before its merger with Tumut Shire to become Snowy Valleys in 2016.
Since the 2016 poll, the mountainous country has been part of Eden-Monaro which sweeps around the ACT and across to the NSW coast.
It has been a swinging seat for much of its existence and is now held by Labor MP Kristy McBain of 0.9 per cent.
Snowy Valleys deputy mayor Trina Thomson said it was "disappointing" to learn the council was facing relocation, describing it as feeling like "we're being pinballed".
"We've been with Riverina, we've been with Eden-Monaro and then we had Farrer with Sussan Ley and back to Eden-Monaro," Cr Thomson, who also spent 15 years on Tumut Shire, said.
"It's really, really difficult, especially in local government, where you rely on building good rapport and good relationships with other levels of government."
Cr Thomson noted at a state level, Snowy Valleys was divided between the seats of Albury and Wagga with Liberal Party and independent representatives respectively.
The changes in NSW mean the state overall will lose one seat, shifting from 47 to 46.
Comments on the proposed alterations will now be accepted by the electoral commission and are open until July 12 with the final determination expected in October.
