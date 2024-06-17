The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Cops allege 55kg of cannabis leaf uncovered during Euroley traffic stop

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 17 2024 - 2:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fifty kilos of cannabis leaf has allegedly been uncovered by police during a road stop at Euroley.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.