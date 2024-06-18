Glimmer of hope for A grade Crows as they prep to go again

It has been a long two months for Leeton-Whitton's A grade side, but another glimmer of hope for victory is on the horizon this weekend.
The Crows take on Narrandera on Saturday after another hard loss in round nine, this time at the hands of the Wagga Tigers, going down 72-50.
Leeton-Whitton haven't won a game since round one against Narrandera, with the Eagles winless so far this season.
The two sides will face off again on Saturday in Narrandera, with the Crows set to be bolstered by the return of several players thanks to a two-week break in the women's State League basketball competition.
The match will again be an opportunity for the Crows to lift and start to make moves up the ladder, which remains a possibility.
Lower grade results
A reserve: Leeton-Whitton 44 d Wagga Tigers 43
B grade: Wagga Tigers 49 d Leeton-Whitton 45
C grade: Wagga Tigers 67 d Leeton-Whitton 17
Under 17s: Wagga Tigers 63 d Leeton-Whitton 12
