Narrandera claim bragging rights in battle for men's top spot

A very sunny winter's day eventually turned to rain as Round 4 of Proten Cup rugby league was played out in Goolgowi on Saturday.
Another very good crowd was on hand early to see six games of local rivals battling it out.
The Ivanhoe Hens got their best side on the park for the first time this season, with an excellent performance giving them a 38-6 win over the Hillston Bluebirds.
Top tryscorers Falesiu Chauncy-Moli and Bobbi Goolagong were standouts, with Shailyn Williams a very welcome addition, not least in her goalkicking prowess.
Amber Clarke-Baldock got a very well deserved try for Hillston, with her volunteer efforts as both a committee member and a trainer (including helping other clubs) a standout in the competition.
Barellan Rams continued their undefeated streak with a 28-0 win over second placed Narrandera. Despite missing half Monique Higgins, Sophia Kelsey stepped right in with two tries and four goals herself, while Madison Morris scored a hat trick.
Goolgowi and Rankins Springs traded tries with the goalkicking of Tash Tuckett the only difference in the end. Behind 6-4 at halftime, a long range try started by Jessie Burns put Goolgowi in the lead midway through the half but a Tilly Heath break which ended with Georgia West going over from dummy half and Tash Tuckett adding the extras put the Dragonettes ahead, 12-10.
An unfortunate incident in the opening men's game between Ivanhoe & Hillston led to the game being called after twenty minutes, with Ivanhoe up 12-0 at the time.
An ambulance had to be called which led to play being held up for over an hour. We wish the player all the best in their recovery.
Ivanhoe's attack looked at their most cohesive so far this season in the short amount of time played.
In the top of the table clash between Barellan and Narrandera, the Rams showed their premiership credentials with a great first half display, including two tries to Stanley Herrmann to jump out to an 18-6 lead.
A Lizards try and an injury to Herrmann took the wind out of their sails a bit, with Narrandera dominating the second half despite two sin bins and captain Brayden Ingram sent off.
Two tries each to Jamain Morgan and Caleb Atkinson got the Lizards up 26-18 to retake first spot and make sure they are still the team to beat in 2024.
Goolgowi ran out with their best side of the year against Rankins Springs on their home ground, showing it early with a try to Benny Mahon from dummy half having them 6-0 up at halftime.
The Dragons though showed why they have the best defensive record in the competition, blocking Goolgowi out for the second half and opening their scoring through Billy Vearing & Sam Richards, before prop Jason Cronin outleapt the Goolgowi defence to claim a bomb and wrap the game up, 18-6.
