Leeton groups reap rewards from shire's green thumbs

Taking in Leeton's gardens during one annual event is more than just admiring the prettiness and creativity of the shire's top green thumbs.
The Leeton Garden Club has donated $10,000 to several community groups and charities as a result of its hugely-successful open garden event.
Held on Easter Monday, the event is not just a chance to check out some of the town's top gardens, but money raised on the day is always funnelled back into community groups.
Club president Margaret Lang was pleased to be able to dish out the funds to the organisations.
"The Leeton Hospital Auxiliary, Can Assist Leeton and JumpStart all received $3000 each," she said.
"The Leeton Town Band also received $1000.
"It was a little bit more this year that we were able to donate, which is fantastic."
The garden club's Easter Monday open day is held every year, with different homes and their creations featuring each time.
It's never too early to touch base with the club to discuss featuring a garden, with the idea being for visitors to admire, connect and share in the experience to round out their Easter weekend.
"We were very happy this year ... our gardens were great, our sponsors amazing and the support was fantastic," Mrs Lang said. Visit the club's Facebook page for more information.
