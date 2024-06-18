Tough season rolls on for Hawks as they fall to heavy defeat to Panthers

It was always going to be a tough game for the Yanco Wamoon Hawks when they played host to ladder leading Black and Whites in Group 20 League Tag.
It proved to be just that as it was a fast start from the Panthers, with Hollie Penrith able to open the scoring in the early stages, and they were able to run away with the game from there.
Tulsa Stevenson was able to score two tries within two minutes, while a try to Ashleigh Penrith saw the Black and Whites leading 22-0 after just 11 minutes.
The game looked on track for an early finish as Leilah-Jane Little crossed while two in quick succession for Hollie Penrith completed her first half hat-trick to see the Panthers leading 40-0 at halftime.
Straight after the break, Nancy Tale crossed, and Ash Penrith scored her second of the afternoon just three minutes later.
Nicole Holloway-Stoeski got in on the try-scoring action while Ash Penrith joined Hollie with three tries for the day as the Black and Whites secured the victory.
The Hawks will have the bye next weekend before hosting West Wyalong at Yanco Sportsground.
Leeton will look to continue their strong season, having had two weeks off when they make the trip across to Griffith to take on Waratahs, who fell to the Mallee Chicks 38-4.
