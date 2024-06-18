Festival's billy cart races called off for 2024

Punters will have to wait at least one more year before they can catch speed and fly down the Chelmsford Place hill in a billy cart once again.
The popular soapbox derby, which had been slated to be part of this year's Australian Art Deco Festival program in Leeton, has been put on hold for 2024.
Due to the ongoing redevelopment of Chelmsford Place the popular racing event won't be able to take place this year.
However, organisers are already planning for its grand return in 2025 and even challenged residents and businesses alike to get cracking now on their billy carts.
With plenty of notice to fine tune racing machines, there is no matter time to start the prep work.
Leeton Shire Council events officer Fran Macdonald said while it was unfortunate the soapbox derby wasn't able to go ahead this year, its return would be much-anticipated in 2025.
"The redevelopment is ticking along ... there is still work to be done and it won't all be complete or ready by the time the festival is on," she said.
"We also don't want to do anything to impact that area when it hasn't officially been opened.
"The project won't be 100 per cent complete for the soapbox derby.
"We decided to make the call early. We know it would have been great again, but we also know it will be fantastic to have it back on the program in 2025.
"Next year will be massive (for the festival) with Chelmsford Place being complete, as well as the Roxy."
Mrs Macdonald said the soapbox derby wasn't the only activity on offer during the festival for the shire's young people.
There are many other events happening, including dance and circus workshops, a Gatsby glow roller disco and more.
"We'd definitely love to put the challenge out there to businesses having staff development days to perhaps think about creating a billy cart of their own for next year's festival ... maybe there's even a boss or two you'd like to push down the hill," Mrs Macdonald said.
For all of the latest information about what is happening throughout the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton from July 12 to 14 visit the website.
