McAliece 'tries everything' but settles for draw with side

Twenty-eight bowlers braved wintry conditions to take to the Soldiers Club greens for last week's Thursday social bowls day.
A draw on rink four was the highlight of the day where lead Ashley McAliece did everything in his power to drag his side over the line against his Steve Pauling-led opponents.
A resting toucher to teammate Pat Hart and five shots on the final two ends propelled Pauling's side back into the contest giving them an unlikely 16-all draw.
Neither Bill Creber nor opponent Bill Watt would give an inch on rink three.
With four shots on the 16th end, Watt was back in the contest.
However, Creber was able to steady and go onto record a 15-10 victory.
In the final social game played, Mick McAliece proved a little too consistent for Bill Mitchell running out a 20-14 winner.
Rinks five and six played host to pairs championship games, with Peter Evans putting on a masterful display on rink five.
The jack trembled each time Evans stood on the mat as he led partner Phil Morris to a one-sided victory.
David Noad was the catalyst behind his and John Leech's runaway victory on rink six.
Just one resting toucher was recorded for the afternoon with Pat Hart being the skilful recipient.
In a rain interrupted championship pairs game over the weekend, Dennis Dean and Greg Caffery progressed to the final with a convincing win over John Leech and David Noad.
Matches on the greens at the Leeton Soldiers Club have been continuing again this week with more interesting results. Head to the club if you're interested in taking up the social sport.
