'It's never happened': Crows coach keen for first back-to-back win at club

Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves has never won back-to-back matches since taking over at the Crows.
That is something he is hopeful of changing this weekend when his side makes the short trip to Narrandera Sportsground for a crucial battle with the Eagles.
Leeton-Whitton picked up a one-point win over the Wagga Tigers last weekend, moving them up into seventh on the first grade ladder.
They remain in the hunt for a place in the top five and a victory over Narrandera is the next hurdle they must overcome to achieve that.
"I haven't won consecutive games here since I've been coaching ... it's definitely something I would love to tick off," Groves said.
It's been a big week for the Crows, with two milestones on top of last week's nail-biting win.
Jaxon Steele made his first grade debut, while Jake Norman recently celebrated his 50th game with the side.
As the Narrandera game looms, Groves is hoping for consistency and better execution from his team.
"Every game is a must-win for us," he said.
"Executing our goals is probably a big thing for us at the moment.
"It's the same message for us as always - we want to be consistent right across the field."
The last time Leeton-Whitton and Narrandera faced off was in round one of the 2024 Riverina Football League season when the Crows went down 10.10 (70) to 4.9 (33) to the Eagles.
Narrandera hasn't won a match since that time, while Leeton-Whitton has picked up two one-point victories first against Turvey Park in round three and again last weekend against Wagga.
The ground at Narrandera should suit Leeton-Whitton's playing style, according to the coach.
"I think that big ground does suit us ... we can have our young players run, bit of run and carry off half-back," Groves said.
"Obviously at the same time, it's their home-ground advantage so they know how to play it as well as anyone."
Groves expected there to be some changes to the team heading into the round 10 match with the Eagles.
"It won't be anything too drastic, we had a few late outs last week with sickness, so there will probably be a couple of changes," he said.
