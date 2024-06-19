Artist overcomes personal tragedies to bring special exhibition to life in Leeton

Artist Yianni Johns had to overcome more than the usual struggles that typically pop up while piecing together a solo exhibition.
His Adoring Art Deco exhibition is currently on show at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery, but it was particularly difficult road to get there.
While working on his paintings for the exhibition, Mr Johns' mother passed away, while his wife was also diagnosed with cancer.
"Before all of that, I had to close my commission book in order to get some work ready for this exhibition as I had been doing commission work back-to-back for four years," Mr Johns said.
"So, I had no stock apart from two paintings that would fit the genre. I like to work under pressure, but this time around preparing for this exhibition was quite hard.
"I had COVID where I couldn't even pick up a paintbrush. My wife was diagnosed with cancer and my mum died.
"There was this real thought I might not get this done. But we did get there and it does mean a lot.
"I do adore this exhibition and I hope everyone else does as well."
Adoring Art Deco features 22 paintings featuring all kinds of different architecture from this realm, including one of Leeton's own iconic Roxy Theatre.
The striking painting features the top of the building and is actually unfinished, but it gives the painting a certain charm with its bold blue sky in the background and the level of detail involved.
If there is an interested buyer, Mr Johns is happy to complete the work or leave it as is.
Mr Johns modelled the paintings off buildings he has seen and discovered in his lifetime, including in places such as China and Sydney.
When asked if he would be identify which one was his favourite, Mr Johns said that was a hard choice.
"I've always loved architecture," Mr Johns said.
"My favourite painting is always the painting I'm working on at the time."
Adoring Art Deco will be on display at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery until Sunday, June 29.
