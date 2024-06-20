Explore hobby farm close to Leeton

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
Those looking to establish their own hobby farm have their chance with this House of the Week.
The home features beautiful polished timber floors throughout, including the hallway, dining room, lounge and bedrooms.
There is carpet in the rumpus room and vinyl flooring in the kitchen.
The backyard features a cubby house, established lawns and a fenced-off perimeter to the remaining land.
Equipped with a large shed and car port, other features include a rainwater tank, off peak hot water system and 2 megs of high security water.
Selling agent Matt Curry said this property set on about 1.21 hectares could be "your opportunity to have your own piece of paradise."
