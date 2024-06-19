Leeton locked in on victory after long break

The Leeton Greens will be nearing full strength when they take to the field for the first time in almost three weeks.
The Greens will face an in-form Waratah Tigers outfit on Saturday afternoon having not played a game since Sunday, June 2.
It was in that June 2 match where Leeton picked up a much-needed, 40-12 win over West Wyalong.
However, that was followed by a block of no games thanks to the long weekend general bye and the club bye directly after that.
Despite the break away from games, the club wasn't about to be resting on their laurels, according to first grade co-coach Mick Thomas.
"We've been training really hard in that time ... we did have a training run with some juniors and a barbecue, but in the other training runs we've worked hard," Thomas said.
"A lot of fitness. It was hard after the two byes in a row, so we knew we wanted to keep up with our fitness and keeping that momentum going."
Momentum and consistency is exactly what the Greens will be chasing this weekend against Waratah Tigers.
Waratahs re-entered the Group 20 competition this season after a hiatus in 2023.
It's been positive both for the club and the competition in general, with the team performing well on the field.
They will provide a big test for the Greens, but Leeton go in knowing they already have the wood over them after winning their round two clash, 46-16.
"I think they've recruited pretty well since then and obviously have improved ... we're going to need to be on top of our game if we're going to beat them," Thomas said.
The match will be played in Griffith on Saturday afternoon, with the Greens expecting to be nearing full-strength for the clash.
They will be without Tyler Dunn and Brandon Catlin, who are both unavailable for the next couple of rounds.
"Apart from that, we should have everyone on board," Thomas said.
"It's a must-win game for us. It's really important we win.
"It's been well documented how close it is at the top of the ladder, so it's anyone's comp.
"It's the tightest tussle I've seen for the top five in a long time."
