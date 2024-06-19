Steps to build a business with positive community impact

This is branded content.
People are the cornerstone of any successful company. As any community thrives because of the actions of its individual members, the collective success of every business depends on its employees.
Their happiness, health and fulfilment are integral to ensuring you can maintain a productive and ultimately successful enterprise. So, for your business to become a positive influencer of change beyond the office, warehouse or venue, you should first focus on developing a great workplace culture.
And once you've got that strong organisational culture, the next step is figuring out how to extend this positive impact into the community. This is beneficial not just for the local community your business is operating in, but also for your brand, as it solidifies your business as a positive agent of change.
Read on to discover our 5 steps to building a business with a positive community impact, as we explain the extra benefits to your company of being a good citizen.
Social impact companies are businesses that focus on making a positive contribution to social and environmental issues. They balance profit with purpose to create an impactful business in the community.
This approach recognises that business success is directly tied to community success: when local communities thrive, so too do businesses.
An ideal work culture includes three components: equality and diversity, health and well-being, and community support. Ensuring that your workplace culture is built on this three-pillar approach will have a number of positive knock-on effects for your company.
When employees work for companies who give back to the community, their satisfaction increases, and turnover rates drop. This leads to better employee relationships and a greater sense of purpose at work.
Participating in community initiatives provides invaluable networking opportunities with like-minded groups, local leaders and nonprofits. These connections could become the basis of future collaborations or business partnerships, and help you build your career.
By actively engaging with their communities, businesses can better identify and mitigate any potential threats that might have an adverse impact on both them and the wider economy.
Proactive approaches are essential in times of economic instability or a cost-of-living crisis, so having these local relationships and knowledge in place can make all the difference.
Community impact initiatives tend to focus on supporting local infrastructure and services that help strengthen resilience within communities facing difficulties. This can further help foster an atmosphere of belonging by becoming actively engaged with local activities and events.
So how do you make an impactful collective contribution to your wider community as an enterprise? Well, the best place to start here is by laying a foundation for your staff to maintain their own social or environmental initiatives in the workplace.
This can include introducing community service leave that encourages your staff to take time off work annually for volunteer opportunities, or even by developing paperless policies for your team.
Creating these solid policies can not only reinforce your business values but can also ensure that your workspaces stay an enjoyable, sustainable work environment for your employees.
Just remember to keep these key considerations in mind when developing these policies.
A successful business cannot be created without first understanding customer needs and what society desires; which problems could your product help address immediately?
If you want your company to have a positive effect on society, build relationships with the individuals in it.
Businesses built around common goals often attract customers who share similar beliefs. Rubbish removal companies, for instance, can play an essential role in curbing illegal dumping - an issue which negatively affects both the environment and local communities.
Your community can enlist your assistance to address underlying issues. Perhaps creating a platform where residents can consult nurses about minor health concerns in their local area could save both time and money by eliminating travel time to an offsite doctor's office.
Making an impactful statement in society is important, but you cannot achieve much if your funds are limited. Without sufficient funds available, goals could become delayed.
Therefore, to maximise profit even if profit is not necessarily your main focus (social enterprise is one such concept which focuses on creating social impact rather than making profits), social enterprises must find creative ways of profiting in some form or another.
Corporate charity partnerships can be an excellent way to expand the positive impact of your work, as well as to bring to life your company culture and ethics.
Some organisations establish charitable foundations so their employees can contribute in an organised manner and remain transparent about the actions taken and their impact, while lowering tax.
Such foundations provide your company with another opportunity for diversity, equality and inclusion - not to mention tax savings!
Inclusion is an integral component of diversity and equality, so when your organisation practices and enforces inclusion policies you're ensuring all of its employees enjoy equal rights to participation, respect, and value in the workplace.
Many organisations provide coaching in equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) to assist you with effectively engaging with and making progress with diversity and inclusion efforts in your business.
They can identify areas for improvement as well as providing training that addresses both you and your staff members' individual needs.
As we've explained above, helping your community out necessarily involves helping your own business out at the same time.
The two concepts are inextricably linked, which is why there's no better time than today to start developing your business to have a positive impact on the community it's surrounded by.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
