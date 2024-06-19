Five reasons you should sample Pages on Pine's divine Art Deco Festival events

A renowned Leeton restaurant is stepping up to the plate for this year's Australian Art Deco Festival.
In 2024, Pages on Pine will be hosting not one, but two delectable events for the festival.
The first will be the annual Pre-High Rollers dinner on the first night of the festival on Friday, July 12. This event is a prelude to the rolicking good time to be had at the Hydro Hotel's High Rollers night.
This event has become a tradition since 2019 and is one not to be missed.
New to the program is the Bastille Brunch at Pages on Pine, which will be a nod to the restaurant's French heritage through chef Eric Pages on Sunday, July 14.
July 14 is Bastille Day in France, meaning there's no better time to combine the two celebrations.
With so much fun to be had, The Irrigator has come up with five reasons why you can't miss out on these events in 2024.
Pages on Pine is Leeton's most decorated restaurant. Its award-winning food is always on point no matter the occasion.
On arrival for the Pre-High Rollers dinner, guests will be treated to a glass of sparkling before savouring a two-course meal.
On the menu will be a twice-baked cheese soufflé on blue cheese, leek and cream sauce, served with a brochette of viande and legumes (meat skewer).
For dessert, a delicious vanilla custard mousse with rum-soaked sponge and poached pear.
A two-course meal will also be served up for the Sunday brunch.
Begin with a baked savoury croissant in Swiss cheese mornay, served with a choice of crispy bacon, baked tomato, scrambled eggs and asparagus or smoked salmon, scrambled eggs, garlic cream and baby spinach.
Then, treat yourself to a sweet crepe Suzette, in orange Gran Mariner sauce with vanilla ice cream.
How could anyone resist!
Pages on Pine's Pre-High Rollers dinner means the party starts early over great company, fantastic food and a fun atmosphere to ensure everyone heads off to the festivities with full tummies for a great night out.
The High Rollers event itself offers everything from entertainment and more bites to eat to a 'casino' where no real money is gambled and, of course, the chance to dance and check out one of Leeton's iconic buildings.
The High Rollers evening is known for its glitz and glam, so with a delicious meal under your belt, the pre-dinner festivities will have you ready to go for a top night out.
Want to attend the Pre-High Rollers dinner, but feel as though that's enough fun and festivity for one night?
Those attending the dinner at Pages on Pine don't have to head off to the High Rollers event.
There is no obligation to do so.
It's the same with the Bastille Brunch.
Do you feel like heading out for brunch, but perhaps won't be attending any other events as part of the festival?
That's quite okay too.
Most attendees also dress in the Art Deco theme for the events, which adds to the fun and flair, but that too is not compulsory.
What is compulsory is being prepared to relax, enjoy a beautiful meal or two over the festival weekend.
They say a Sunday well spent brings a week of content.
Why not spend your morning letting someone else cook up a beautiful meal and start your Sunday off on the right foot all while helping chef Eric celebrate a special day on his home country's calendar.
France played a significant role in developing and popularizing the Art Deco style, so what better way to honor this legacy than by indulging in a delectable French breakfast at Pages on Pine to celebrate the French national day on July 14.
Dress up if you wish or simply book a table and prepare to be waited on hand and foot over a delicious brunch with family, friends and visitors.
Both events at Pages on Pine's cosy restaurant space may even offer up the opportunity to strike up a conversation with visitors to Leeton for the festival weekend.
Enjoy making new friends, discovering what has brought them to town and why they wanted to be part of Leeton's burgeoning festival.
Tickets to both events can be found at https://leetonartdecofestival.com.au/events.
