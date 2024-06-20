Three, two, one - here's the latest on what's making news in Whitton

Works on the main street drainage in Whitton are close to completion for the section from Hulong Street down past the park.
This will now allow a better pedestrian experience and tidies up the way it looks.
The Rice Bowl Hotel exterior facelift continues with the replacement of a large number of tiles with the new ones being a different color.
Maybe you can come to the Friday night meat tray raffles and check how it looks?
Coming up at the Rice Bowl is the Camp Oven Cook-Off on Saturday, July 27.
For those who wish to enter the competition entries close on July 12.
There is also a raffle with tickets available at the pub.
Meanwhile the club has a Christmas in July Lunch coming up on Saturday, July 13. Bookings are essential and need to be in by Wednesday, July 10.
A Masquerade Ball has been planned for Saturday, August 31, so save this date and start planning your outfit.
As always, the students at Whitton-Murrami School Public have been busy with activities such as the annual book fair, crazy hair and pancake fundraiser for cystic fibrosis, Reconciliation Week activities, Wear it Yellow Day, Sports Skills Program, Simultaneous Story Time with associated activities, Boys to The Bush program, Game Changer Program and the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen and Garden Program.
The school also recently received an upgrade of laptops and iPads thanks to the P&C, which allows the students to keep up-to-date with technology.
They have also been busy learning the old-fashioned way in class their literacy and numeracy skills.
A whole school assembly took place this week where the school and the community could celebrate the achievements of the students this term.
The Do it For Dolly, Dolly's Dream Ball was a huge success raising $4000 for this worthy cause.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.